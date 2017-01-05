Effective Feb. 1, former CEO of the senior care community Aviva, Heidi Brown will take over for long-time Jewish Family and Children’s Service CEO Rose Chapman.

“I am extremely humbled to have been chosen for this important role, which allows me to continue my life’s work and fulfill my passion for building relationships, helping people and engaging in vital connections to improve the community,” Brown said.

Brown was selected from a panel of JFCS board members and community leaders. Chairman of the board of directors Stephen Seidensticker said Brown’s role at Aviva as a community leader helped her stand out.

The organization was created in 1986. The nonprofit provides education, counseling, food and financial assistance programs throughout the Southwest Florida region. Brown will lead a team of 86 full-time and 27 part-time staff members, 25 contractors and 473 volunteers.

“Heidi is the perfect person to fill this role with her broad-based community support, life-long dedication to helping others and vast experience building engagement in communities,” Seidensticker said.

In September, JCFS announced Chapman would move into a new role as CEO emerita, a position created specifically for Chapman. Although, official leadership of the organization will pass to Brown, Chapman will continue to working with the organization.

“I also look forward to working with Rose to continue her important legacy,” Brown said.