JFCS and Selby Gardens top recipients of Jewish Federation grants

It’s been five years since Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee moved away from a giving model that awarded large, unrestricted annual grants to the same set of organizations.

Full list of grants - Embracing our Differences - $50,000 for education programs and staff support - All Faiths Food Bank - $25,000 for Campaign Against Summer Hunger - Florida Studio Theatre - $15,000 for its Dialogues on Diversity - Sarasota County School District and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County $12,500 for its Restorative Strategies intiative - Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast - $161,000 to fund 3.5 staff positions supporting the Jewish Healing Program, and an additional $50,000 for emergency funding for Jewish individuals and families in need. - Perlman Music Program - $15,000 to support its programs - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - $125,000 to fund the painting “The Lovers”

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as this had been the standard operating procedure for Jewish federations for decades,” Executive Director Howard Tevlowitz said in a press release.

The organization moved to a partnership model that funds specific programs.

“The result has blossomed into dozens of creative, collaborative partnerships with organizations throughout the Sarasota-Manatee region,” Tevlowitz said. “We’re especially interested in programs that explore diversity, nurture educational opportunities, and promote a vibrant and civically engaged community.”

In the past year those partnerships include large donations to the Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, totalling $161,000 and $125,000 respectively.

The grant allowed JFCS to find 3.5 staff positions supporting the Jewish Healing Program. As for Selby, the grant funded the painting “The Lovers,” on loan from the Israel Museum for Selby’s recent Marc Chagall exhibit.

Additional recipients include All Faiths Food Bank, which received $25,000 for its Campaign Against Summer Hunger and Embracing Our Differences.

“The friendships made, the projects tackled and the impact felt has been simply wonderful,” Tevlowitz said.