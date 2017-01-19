It's official: Earth Fare coming to Lakewood Ranch

The developer of the master-planned Lake Nona community in Orlando will bring its development experience to Lakewood Ranch.

Tavistock Development Company has confirmed it will build a new project in Lakewood Ranch called The Green, and the shopping plaza will be anchored by an Earth Fare grocery store and a yet-to-be named fitness center.

Tavistock’s roughly 40-acre project, which will include salons, restaurants and neighborhood uses, as well, will be located at the northeast corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 70.

“It’s a great operator,” Tavistock’s Vice President of Commercial Development Skipper Peek said. “They’re really pure in terms of their focus on organic foods.”

More than 500 people lined up before 7 a.m. to be first through the doors at Earth Fare’s grand opening for a new store in Seminole in September.