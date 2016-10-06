Hurricane Matthew forces sports cancellations in Sarasota

With Hurricane Matthew's arrival looming, many sporting events in Sarasota County this weekend have been canceled.

While public schools in Sarasota County will be open Friday, officials have opted to cancel all athletic events, home and away, and other extracurricular events taking place Friday night, with the exception of after-school care.

Cardinal Mooney High School has canceled both the junior varsity and varsity volleyball games at Tampa Catholic scheduled for Thursday night. The games will be made up on Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

Cardinal Mooney has also moved the varsity football game against Southeast originally scheduled for Friday night to Saturday at 11 a.m.

The UCI BMX Supercross World Cup Finals are still scheduled to take place on both Saturday and Sunday at the BMX track at the Youth Athletic Complex on 17th Street and Tuttle Avenue.