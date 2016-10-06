Hurricane Matthew forces sports cancellations in East County

With Hurricane Matthew's arrival looming, many sporting events in the East County area this weekend have been canceled.

Manatee County Public Schools have canceled all extracurricular events on both Thursday and Friday night, including athletic events. The games are eligible to be rescheduled.

The Out-of-Door Academy has canceled both of its middle school volleyball games and its middle school football game, all scheduled for Thursday evening. The school has also moved the homecoming football game against St. Stephen's Episcopal School from Friday night to Saturday at 1 p.m.

Miss Manatee Softball and Lakewood Ranch Little League have both cancelled all games and practices scheduled for Thursday.