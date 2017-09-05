Sarasota schools move football games to Thursday

It's week three of the high school football season, and it's week three of games being disrupted because of storms.

This time, though, schools are being proactive to make sure games get played in full.

Thanks to Hurricane Irma's expected arrival this weekend, Riverview has moved its home football game against Palmetto to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., as have Sarasota High and Booker High, who play each other at Booker.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cardinal Mooney's home game against Berkeley Prep is still scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Make sure to stay informed on Hurricane Irma as the week progresses.