JDub's Brewing Co. offers discounts in anticipation of Hurricane Irma

For many Floridians, beer is an essential item when gathering hurricane supplies. Thirsty preppers looking for a reprieve from the stress are in luck.

In anticipation of Hurricane Irma, JDub's Brewing Co. will offer what it's calling "reverse price gouging."

The specials, which run from Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Saturday, Sept. 9, include $6 32-oz. growler fills and $11 64-oz. growler fills on its core beers. The growlers are normally priced at $8 and $15, respectively.

For preparation tips and updated coverage, visit YourObserver.com.