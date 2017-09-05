How to stay informed as Hurricane Irma approaches

As Hurricane Irma approaches, the mantra that’s been repeated is “prepare for the worst, hope for the best.” Part of preparing for the worst is staying informed, especially when Irma isn't expected to affect Florida until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Knowing the latest information will be critical over the next few days in order to make the necessary preparations and get timing correct, in the event that an evacuation is ordered.

Fortunately, Sarasota County and its municipalities have a myriad resources available to the public. The Observer compiled a list of resources to follow, sign up for and read as a natural disaster potentially approaches the area.

Read the Disaster Planning Guide

This guide, which Sarasota County has been recommending residents review, has everything you need to know about every type of disaster — from what supplies to get, to how to help your pets, to what to expect after the immediate danger has passed. Read it here.

Sign up for the CodeRED Notification System

This is the system the county uses to send out vital communications in the event of a disaster. It sends information about drinking water contamination, evacuation notices, extended utility outages and more, including weather warnings if you opt-in. It can call you, text you or email you. Sign up for the free service here.

The National Weather Service predicts that South Florida will feel Irma's affects by this weekend, but the storm's exact path is still unclear.

Know your zone

In the event of an evacuation, the county will announce who has to leave based on zones. Areas of the county are assigned zones based on how likely they are to flood during a storm, and they were just updated for 2017. This map also includes shelter locations, which would be helpful as you make a plan to get out if you need to. Use the county’s Know Your Zone tool, and read more information about evacuation zones and how they’re identified here.

Follow the right agencies on social media

Follow Sarasota County Emergency Services and the different municipalities on social media. They will be sharing important updates about closures, outages and dangers in the area, and where to get resources — as well as instructions for residents leading up to, during and after a storm.

Sarasota County Emergency Services: Facebook, Twitter

Sarasota County Government: Facebook, Twitter

City of Sarasota: Facebook, Twitter

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: Facebook, Twitter

Sarasota Police Department: Facebook, Twitter

Pay attention to the news

Local news is a huge asset as storms like Irma approach. Local broadcast stations will have weather forecasts specific to the area and real-time updates before, during, and after a storm. For information on how communities are handling things, turn to newspapers like The Observer. At the same time, be wary of fake news focused on spreading panic. Stick to local and national sources you recognize.