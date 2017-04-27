Hidden Harbor home sells for $4.15 million

A home in Hidden Harbor tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Russell and Susan Samson sold their home at 5137 Jungle Plum Road to Gregory and Sherri Sands, of Sarasota, for $4.15 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2003.

SARASOTA

One88

Vandyk Sarasota – Golden Gate Point Inc. sold the Unit 201 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to Jean Weiller and Donna Pickup, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area.

Tessera

Leland Wetherington, trustee, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Russell and Susan Samson, of Sarasota, for $2.35 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 2004.

Southpointe Shores

Mary Puleo, trustee, sold the home at 7672 Cove Terrace to Timothy and Jennifer Toohey, of Sarasota, for $1,685,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,500 in 1996.

Douglas Page, trustee, sold the home at 1825 Sandalwood Drive to Gary and Kathryn Graber, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 1990.

Cherokee Park

Alan and Deborah Abbey sold their home at 1732 North Drive to RJJM LLC for $815,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,801 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1987.

Desota Park

Todd Mandell, trustee, of Park City, Utah, sold the home at 1825 Hibiscus St. to Scot Jaffe, trustee, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2007.

Palmer

Phoenix Properties of West Florida LLC sold the home at 2300 Hillview St. to Christopher Deveso and Fernanda Salvador, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2015.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 2336 Vaccaro Drive to Melinda Bodjanac, trustee, of Copley, Ohio, for $490,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,106 square feet of living area.

The Landings Treehouse

Maurisse Gray and Salim Valimahomed, of Cambridge, Mass., sold their Unit 52 condominium at 1472 Landings Circle to Kevin and Deborah Kelsey, of Newport, R.I., for $485,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2007.

Pier 550

Morning Glory Properties LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to Michael Gannon, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2009.

Uplands

Kate Lippincott, of Nokomis, sold her home and a vacant lot at 6375 Lane Road and 450 Edwards Drive to Marilyn White and Kwame Holman, of Marlboro, for $385,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. The properties previously sold for $195,000 in 1999.

The Island

Jennifer Sangbush, of San Diego, sold her Unit E-1 condominium at 2121 Michele Drive to Daniel Jackson Jr., of Pasadena, Md., for $370,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Pelican Cove

Patricia Edmonds sold her Unit 236 condominium at 1629 Pelican Cove Road to Lisa and Gregory Shaker, of Durham, N.H., for $349,800. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 1997.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Virginia Cullis, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 76 condominium at 1754 Kestral Park Drive to Alan and Deborah Abbey, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 1993.

John and Sharon Balmforth, of Osterville, Mass., sold their Unit 80 condominium at 1746 Landings Blvd. to Alan Friedberg and Nancy Friedberg, trustees, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

South Gate

William and Diana Michel sold their home at 3022 Bougainvillea St. to William and Elena Copeland, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2014.

Mary Dean, of Ft. Myers, sold her home at 3003 Homasassa Road to Thomas and Diane Dean, of Venice, for $239,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,500 in 1995.

Wells Fargo sold the home at 3039 Rose St. to Jerry and Vien Denzer, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,261 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2005.

Daniel Olson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2311 Juniper Place to Shannon Brosnan-Hernandez, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1990.

Indian Beach

David Wenzel sold two properties at 4 Russ En Urbe Court to Joel and Sarah Benham, of Sarasota, for $305,000. The first property was built in 1937, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 922 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2010, it has one bath and 900 square feet of living area.

Gulf Gate Woods

Jeff Edelson, trustee, of Tampa, sold the home at 2906 Tuckerstown Drive to Hugo Guardado Henriquez, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $109,500 in 1986.

Gulf Gate

Lyse Stevens, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3046 Gulf Gate Drive to Hannah Tilsen, of Sarasota, for $279,900. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Woodbridge Estates

Ryan Longhurst, trustee, of Delray Beach, sold the Unit 45 condominium at 2660 Moss Oak Drive to Eric Greenstein and Beverly Smith, of Sarasota, for $248,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,000 in 2016.

Robinwood Woods

Charles Dixon sold the home at 922 S. Brink Ave. to Glen Burkholder and Freida Burkholder, trustees, of New Paris, Ind., for $239,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,000 in 2016.

Floral Park Homesteads

Rainer Kenter, of Leipheim, Germany, sold his home at 4226 Augustine Ave. to David Proud, of Norcross, Ga., for $229,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,900 in 1993.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Safe IRA Investments LLC, trustee, sold the home at 2239 Outer Drive to HP Florida I LLC for $225,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,900 in 2001.

Ashton Lakes

Louis Novak and Barbara Halbritter, of Port Charlotte, sold their Unit 5553 condominium at 5553 Ashton Way to James Moulder and Ladonna Moulder, trustees, of Carmel, Ind., for $215,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,900 in 1995.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Stacey James sold her home at 348 Canal Road to Marko and Kellie Radosavljevic, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., for $825,000. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $20,000 in 1972.

Gulf and Bay Club

John Janick, of Port Charlotte, sold his Unit 701 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Konrad and Dorothy Wilk, of Lemont, Ill., for $640,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,000 in 1988.

Boca Siesta

Richard and Catherine Johnston, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Keith March and Carole March, trustees, of Lafayette, Ind., for $550,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Lai Cheung Yam and Amy Wong Yam, of New York City, sold their Unit 219 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Simon and Ann Michele Docherty and Larry and Janet Hogan, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Siesta Harbor

Lisa Haas, of Naperville, Ill., and Denise Miller, of Sarasota, trustees, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Roger Cleary and Deborah-DiVita-Cleary, of Hamburg, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,500 in 1998.

Sara Sea

Michael Mazzola sold his Unit 201 condominium at 6708 Sarasea Circle to Larry and Ronelle Cannon, of Evansville, Ind., for $375,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2011.

White Sands Village

Marcia Brehm, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 801 condominium at 5649 Midnight Pass Road to Andras and Eva Cziffer, of Ontario, Canada, for $340,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2004.

Sunrise Cove

Wallace and Pamela Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 128 condominium at 9011 Midnight Pass Road to Lawrence Tyler, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Marlene Wagner, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4202 Las Palmas Way to Eugene and Dorothy McGonigle, of Sarasota, for $705,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 1995.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Paul Marentette and Robert Gutierrez sold their home at 4157 Cascina Way to Thomas Culliton and Susan Culliton, trustees, of Inverness, Ill., for $666,300. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $638,900 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Florence Cohen, trustee, sold the home at 7687 Uliva Way to John and Carla Zerkle, of Fishers, Ind., for $425,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,900 in 2005.

Port Charlotte Group LLC sold the home at 5401 Eliseo St. to Dolphin Props LLC for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2004.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Doyle and Mary King, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7188 Del Lago Drive to James and Robin Morr, of Sarasota, for $395,900. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Welling Chase

Anne Troy, of Vista, Calif., sold the home at 6291 Buckingham St. to John and Joy Pittman, of Greenwood, Idaho, for $278,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,722 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,800 in 1997.

Lakeshore Village

Philip Hughes sold the Unit 115 condominium at 3861 Wilshire Circle W. to Danny and Elizabeth Wait, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,200 in 2013.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

David and Theresa Seymour, of Venice, sold their home at 5727 Doral Court to Michael Babich and Jennifer Merin Babich, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,423 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 2000.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Robert and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 761 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Erik and Ellen Nielsen, of Osprey, for $1,378,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,891 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2005.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Nancy and Thomas Coyne, trustees, of Carmel, Ind., sold the Unit 902 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Robert Cooper, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.35 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,335,000 in 2003.

Rivendell

Judy Weil-Dirr, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1068 Mallard Marsh Drive to Scott and Maggie Christie, of Sarasota, for $634,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2003.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Alexis Spaulding, of Osprey, sold her home at 1092 Mallard Marsh Drive to Mark and Mitzi Bruck, of Louisville, Ky., for $450,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,500 in 2002.

Sorrento Shores

Dolores Cattau, of Collierville, Tenn., sold the home at 354 Tintoretto Drive to Donald King and Mischelle Keyes, of Sarasota, for $432,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1993.

Bishops Court at the Oaks Preserve

Nancy Fisher sold the home at 92 Bishops Court Road to Werner and Sabine Spycher, of Osprey, for $400,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 1999.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Joan Henley, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1520 Southbay Drive to Joseph Guillemette and Mara Mitchel, of Scottsdale, Ariz., for $345,100. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1996.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4236 Expedition Way to Shawna Poindexter Jodean Poindexter, of Osprey, for $247,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,135 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Raymond and Jo Ann Minzner, of Osprey, sold their home at 2133 Muskogee Trail to James and Movias Young, of Mill Mail, Pa., for $550,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2009.

Laurel Woodlands

Donald Rohl sold his home at 1054 Truman St. to Kate Lippincott, of Nokomis, for $375,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,301 square feet of living area.

Lake in the Woods

Thomas Beverly, of Nokomis, sold his home at 2165 Lakewood Drive to John Villotti, of Nokomis, for $257,500. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,500 in 1982.