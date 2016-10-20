Heritage Harbour South CDD — Seat 4: Larry Eichert

Age: 76

Occupation: Educator

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

About: Larry Eichert retired to Stoneybrook in 2005, after 17 years of teaching in Hong Kong. His career began in 1961. As a certified teacher at all levels, kindergarten through college, he was enthusiastic about his work with students. He did many biological and environmental studies with grants from the National Science Foundation and gave workshops and presentations to schools, teachers conferences, and community groups. Recording highlights on five continents, he shares photos featuring people, animals and unique places. After leading a nature walk on Earth Day, doing a workshop with USF, serving on the Landscape Committee and teaching water aerobics, he continues to write monthly nature articles in Stoneybrook Newsletter.

Why are you running for office?

With responsibility and commitment, I want to do my part to maintain and sustain the quality of life within Stoneybrook and Lighthouse Cove. I attend both Stoneybrook and Master Association HOAs and our CDD meetings. My knowledge and field experience, plus being Landscape Committee chairman, serves well to cooperate with the wetland management and engineering companies for the CDD. The wetlands are the “kidneys” of the environment and the flow of water through them is essential to prevent flooding. I will work to establish a long term, consistent and sustainable management program. Let me be “your voice” representing all residents living in communities within our CDD District. “Be a part of the environment – not apart from it.”

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

My professional background in biological and environmental studies and understanding of ecological processes, plus actual field experience, will bring that unique perspective to the board if I am elected. I developed protocols and budgets for numerous studies. Chairing the science department in Hong Kong and preparing the annual budget made me aware of the need for transparency. As a summer camp director for 1,200 campers and 28 staff, it was important that I made wise financial choices. These skills are necessary in making decisions to maintain, sustain and improve our community now and for the future. Promoting harmony and respect between the CDD and all the HOAs in the community will benefit everyone.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces now and how do you plan to address it?

Reallocation of funds is necessary for wetland maintenance and the proper flow of water through our drainage system, especially for those areas undergoing eutrophication processes due to neglect or maturation, and accounting for and adjusting the reserves available for road repair and replacement, to avoid the need for a special assessment in the future.

The community is entitled to have more specifics about the budget and reserves, with less ambiguous financial statements and hidden costs. The CDD needs to be proactive for future needs. I would encourage the CDD board to benefit from the expertise and advice of residents by listening and recording comments made at CDD meetings. May I have your vote?