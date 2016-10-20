Heritage Harbour South CDD — Seat 4: Joyce Sandy

Age: 78

Occupation: Retired attorney

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

About: Sandy spent 23 years as an attorney and financial planner in Teaneck, N.J., and five years as a Princeton Review SAT prep course instructor. She has been a brief writing instructor in Cleveland State University Law School, and also served for 12 years as a public school teacher. She has been a CDD supervisor for four years. She spent eight years as a precinct supervisor for Manatee County Supervisor of Elections office, five years as treasurer for the Heritage Harbour Fairway Greens III and 20 years as a member of the International Association of Financial Planners, among other accomplishments.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I know I can make a difference. My interest in public service began at age 15 when I was appointed as the youngest member of the East Elmhurst Civic Association in Queens, N.Y. Since then, I have been actively involved in community service from the local level to NGO work at the United Nations. In every case, despite challenges and frustrations, I derived personal satisfaction and a sense of pride, from my ability to contribute to the success of the various groups I have worked with.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

My skills and experiences are uniquely suited to this position. The CDD is so much more than the visible land and water features of the Heritage Harbour development. There are underlying contracts, public policy considerations and financial issues in two distinct communities, Stoneybrook and Lighthouse Cove, which contain more than a dozen homeowner associations. The coordination of all of these factors is absolutely essential through the use of educational, analytical, organizational, financial, legal, and interpersonal skills. I bring fifty years of experience using these skills in public service positions.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

Our biggest challenge is obtaining and solidifying public understanding and support for the things that we do. This has already been initiated through our website, and perhaps a periodic newsletter would help. We should make the effort to encourage attendance at our meetings which is more representative of the composition of our community. This is more than a retirement community. Having some meetings at a time when working residents can attend is essential. Also including the education, and participation of our youth in environmental and safety issues might help curb vandalism and promote a better understanding of the environment they will inherit.

There has been a lot of discussion at meetings related to the maintenance of ponds, as it relates to community aesthetics. What changes do you believe are needed, if any? Why?

The CDD has come long way from the neglected ponds, collapsing lake banks and damaged wetlands that were turned over to the residents four years ago. The developer’s staff was replaced by a lake and wetland service with licensed professionals including biologists with a proven record of excellence in western Florida. They have improved the quality of the lakes and wetlands. More importantly, they have educated our residents on environmental issues at the CDD meetings, as well as through a seminar series which they have funded. Residents are starting to understand the cause of algae, and how it is eradicated. They are also realizing that the Florida landscape is “beautiful” without manicured grass extending down to the waterline. There is “beauty” in grasses and flowering plantings which line the edge of the water and filter out the nutrients from the fertilizers and cuttings which cause the algae to grow.