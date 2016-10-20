Heritage Harbour South CDD — Seat 2: Joe Ramsey

Age: 58

Occupation: Construction management

Hometown: Bradenton

About: Ramsey has spent seven years on Lighthouse Cove HOA Board and has served past president and treasurer. During his tenure, he led the HOA from financial insolvency in 2009 to a solid financial position, fully funded on all reserves and cash in reserves. He has worked for 35 years as a construction and development professional.

Why are you running for office?

To provide Light House Cove fair representation on the CDD board. There has never been one representative on this CDD.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

I have 35 years of large-scale construction and real estate development experience.

I also have plans to reduce the CDD administration budget by 80% plus. The administration budget represents 25%, or $100,000, of an approximate $400,000 budget. Taxes are collected and given to the CDD in one payment per year. We pay about 12 total invoices for land services in a year, yet spent $100,000 for wasteful management and legal expenses. This is simple budget, system and runs itself. There is no need for the excessive administration budget.

The CDD ponds and wetlands represent approximately 35% of the total budget and 97% are within Stoneybrook. Yet, Light House Cove residence pay 30%. This is totally unfair, and I have fought this issue for 6 years. My intention is to shift this tax burden to Stoneybrook residence where it belongs.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

Fairness in the taxation of Light House Cove resident and lack of competent CDD supervisors.

There has been a lot of discussion at meetings related to the maintenance of ponds, as it relates to community aesthetics. What changes do you believe are needed, if any? Why?

My main issue is these can be simply maintained and beautified with a long-term planning, which does not exist. I have extensive experience in land development and we have a wonderfully experience resident who have volunteered many time to put a long term plan in place. Beautification expenses should be paid by the communities in which the expenses occur.