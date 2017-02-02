Manatee County commissioners today approved a request by The Concession Golf Club to have a designated helistop on property.

The 100-by-100-foot landing area will accommodate one helicopter at one time and will not have any fueling or other facilities associated with it. It will be located adjacent to the existing clubhouse, rather than farther north, by the northern exit, as proposed nearly two years ago.

The proposal received opposition from residents of the neighboring Panther Ridge community, in particular, but ultimately commissioners decided the request for the helistop complied with the Manatee County land development code and other land-use restrictions.

The Concession representative Otto Jack Jr. said the helistop, once constructed, will make it easier for members to travel to and from the facility.

The Concession attorney Ed Vogler said historically there have been two landings a month on property and the club does not expect that figure to vary much, at this time.