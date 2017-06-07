Hats off to the class of 2017

Longboat Key and Lido Key are home to some recent graduates. Here we get to know them a little better.
They’ve finished exams and turned in their final essays. Now all that’s left is the walk across the stage, if they haven't done so already. Graduation season is upon Longboat, Lido, Bird and St. Armands keys. Hats off to the graduating class of 2017! You did it!
Cailin Winokur
Parents: Dr. Donn Winokur and Dr. Eileen O’Donnell-Winokur
College: Fordham at Rose Hill
Major/minor: Sociology major; anthropology minor
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: softball and CrossFit.
Postgrad plans: Work at University of Missouri as an assistant strength coach for baseball and softball, director of operations for softball and attended the nursing program.
Dream job: To become a strength coach or do player development for MLB.
Proudest accomplishment: Being named New Jersey Player of the Year in high school and graduating from Fordham with a GPA higher than 3.0 with four conference championship rings.
Matthew Zachary Klinger
Parents: Alisa and Allan Klinger
College: Cornell University
Major: Computer science
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Teaching assistant work, board games
Postgrad plans: Goldman Sachs
Dream job: Making a meaningful contribution to the advancement of society
Proudest accomplishment: Holding 15 office hours in one day to help students finish up their final projects.
Alexander Jason Brockett
Parents: Kathy and Al Brockett
College: South Florida
Major: Environmental science and policy (graduated cum laude)
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, was a USF Ambassador, and participated in a study abroad program in Florence, Italy
Postgrad plans: Attend graduate school at the University of Maryland to pursue a master's degree in environmental science and technology
Dream job: Head of the EPA
Proudest accomplishment: Receiving a graduate assistantship at the University of Maryland
Sarah Greene
Parent: Kevin and Julie Greene
College: Rosen School of Hospitality, University of Central Florida
Majors: Hospitality management and restaurant management
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: UCF Ambassador; foster parent for Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, nature, scuba diving, traveling, exploring new cultures, discussing psychology, sociology and philosophy
Postgrad plans: Take each day at a time and see what adventures land on my path.
Dream job: Conservationist
Proudest accomplishment: I have been and plan to continue to travel to more countries than my physical age.
Laura Gee Chan
Parents: Gary Chan and Helen Gee Chan
College: Lehigh University
Major/minor: Industrial and systems engineering; Integrated humanities and engineering
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Lehigh Martindale Student Honors Program, Secretary of Kappa Delta Sorority, Kappa Delta charity to prevent child abuse, Lehigh Greek Emerging Leaders Program (GEM), Lehigh Silicon Valley member, photography and graphic design.
Postgrad plans: Information Technology Leadership Program associate, Becton & Dickinson Company
Dream job: The job I will undertake
Proudest accomplishment: Graduating from my father's alma mater
Samuel J. Kurgan
Parents: Karen and John Kurgan
College: Miami (Ohio)
Major/minor: Economics/statistics
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, fraternity league hockey and bowling
Postgrad plans: Secure a position in finance
Dream job: Statistics analyst for the Chicago Cubs
Proudest accomplishment: Graduating from college
Natalie Roth
Parents: Beth and Michael Roth
High school: Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Captain of varsity basketball, Hugh O'Brien youth leadership alum, Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce youth leadership, varsity track/field, cashier at Publix for two years, love to hang out with friends and spend time with animals
College plans: New Hampshire
Major: Dairy science
Dream job: success in the dairy industry
Proudest accomplishment: graduating high school or receiving the GiGi Longpre award from my basketball team
Amelia Garey
Parents: Michael and Catherine Garey
High school: Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: National Honor Society, volleyball, golf, tennis, art club, French Club, Glee Club, Miracle League. Worked part-time at the Madison Avenue Cafe on St. Armands for the past two years.
College plans: Central Florida
Major: Film production
Dream job: Anything that could enable me to see my stories and imagination come to life on the big screen
Proudest accomplishment: Being accepted to the UCF Lead Scholar Academy, two-year academic and leadership development program for college students.
Beatrice Alexandra Brunschwiler
Parents: Ivan Zunz and Irma Zunz
High school: Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Extracurricular activities: Ceramics, French Club, Green Club, Mote Marine volunteer, "Reading Buddy" tutor at Dream Center Bradenton, Manatee County Central Library Volunteer; ice cream server at Tyler's Homemade Ice Cream Longboat.
College plans: University of Florida
Major: Advertising with a minor in fine arts
Dream job: Event planning
Proudest accomplishment: Two-year French Book Award recipient
Alexander Siegal
Parents: David Siegal and Stacey Siegal
High school: Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Extracurricular activities: Latin Team (Recording Secretary for the Junior Classical League for the State of Florida), Academic Team - Manatee County Finalist, Columbia Model UN Conference, Duke TIP, Student Council, Honor Council, Math Team, JV and Varsity Tennis, OutReach360 participant in the Dominican Republic, Assistant tennis coach, volunteer at Blake Memorial Hospital since age 14
College plans: Columbia
Major: History
Dream job: Politician
Greatest accomplishment: Winning the State Championship of the FHSAA-sponsored Commissioner's Academic Challenge
Sarah A. Smith
Parents: Jim and Helen Smith
High school: Sarasota Military School
Extracurricular activities: gymnastics, tennis and volleyball
College plans: Do my first two years of college at State College of Florida and later transfer to University of Georgia
Major: Physical therapy assisting
Dream job: Gymnastics coach
Proudest accomplishment: Going to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the level 9 and 10 regional championship for gymnastics
Lucy Walter
Parents: Janet and Steve Walter
School: Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences
Extracurricular activities: baking, polo [equestrian], diving [springboard]
College plans: University of Florida; Lucy will be attending Sarasota High School next year.
Dream job: Anything with horses