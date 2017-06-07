Hats off to the class of 2017

They’ve finished exams and turned in their final essays. Now all that’s left is the walk across the stage, if they haven't done so already. Graduation season is upon Longboat, Lido, Bird and St. Armands keys. Hats off to the graduating class of 2017! You did it!

Dr. Eileen O’Donnell-Winokur and Cailin Winokur

Cailin Winokur

Parents: Dr. Donn Winokur and Dr. Eileen O’Donnell-Winokur

College: Fordham at Rose Hill

Major/minor: Sociology major; anthropology minor

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: softball and CrossFit.

Postgrad plans: Work at University of Missouri as an assistant strength coach for baseball and softball, director of operations for softball and attended the nursing program.

Dream job: To become a strength coach or do player development for MLB.

Proudest accomplishment: Being named New Jersey Player of the Year in high school and graduating from Fordham with a GPA higher than 3.0 with four conference championship rings.

Matthew Zachary Klinger

Matthew Zachary Klinger

Parents: Alisa and Allan Klinger

College: Cornell University

Major: Computer science

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Teaching assistant work, board games

Postgrad plans: Goldman Sachs

Dream job: Making a meaningful contribution to the advancement of society

Proudest accomplishment: Holding 15 office hours in one day to help students finish up their final projects.

Alexander Jason Brockett

Alexander Jason Brockett

Parents: Kathy and Al Brockett

College: South Florida

Major: Environmental science and policy (graduated cum laude)

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, was a USF Ambassador, and participated in a study abroad program in Florence, Italy

Postgrad plans: Attend graduate school at the University of Maryland to pursue a master's degree in environmental science and technology

Dream job: Head of the EPA

Proudest accomplishment: Receiving a graduate assistantship at the University of Maryland

Sarah Greene

Sarah Greene

Parent: Kevin and Julie Greene

College: Rosen School of Hospitality, University of Central Florida

Majors: Hospitality management and restaurant management

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: UCF Ambassador; foster parent for Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, nature, scuba diving, traveling, exploring new cultures, discussing psychology, sociology and philosophy

Postgrad plans: Take each day at a time and see what adventures land on my path.

Dream job: Conservationist

Proudest accomplishment: I have been and plan to continue to travel to more countries than my physical age.

Laura Gee Chan

Laura Gee Chan

Parents: Gary Chan and Helen Gee Chan

College: Lehigh University

Major/minor: Industrial and systems engineering; Integrated humanities and engineering

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Lehigh Martindale Student Honors Program, Secretary of Kappa Delta Sorority, Kappa Delta charity to prevent child abuse, Lehigh Greek Emerging Leaders Program (GEM), Lehigh Silicon Valley member, photography and graphic design.

Postgrad plans: Information Technology Leadership Program associate, Becton & Dickinson Company

Dream job: The job I will undertake

Proudest accomplishment: Graduating from my father's alma mater

Samuel J. Kurgan

Samuel J. Kurgan

Parents: Karen and John Kurgan

College: Miami (Ohio)

Major/minor: Economics/statistics

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, fraternity league hockey and bowling

Postgrad plans: Secure a position in finance

Dream job: Statistics analyst for the Chicago Cubs

Proudest accomplishment: Graduating from college

Natalie Roth

Natalie Roth

Parents: Beth and Michael Roth

High school: Cardinal Mooney Catholic

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: Captain of varsity basketball, Hugh O'Brien youth leadership alum, Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce youth leadership, varsity track/field, cashier at Publix for two years, love to hang out with friends and spend time with animals

College plans: New Hampshire

Major: Dairy science

Dream job: success in the dairy industry

Proudest accomplishment: graduating high school or receiving the GiGi Longpre award from my basketball team

Amelia Garey

Amelia Garey

Parents: Michael and Catherine Garey

High school: Cardinal Mooney Catholic

Extracurricular activities, community service and hobbies: National Honor Society, volleyball, golf, tennis, art club, French Club, Glee Club, Miracle League. Worked part-time at the Madison Avenue Cafe on St. Armands for the past two years.

College plans: Central Florida

Major: Film production

Dream job: Anything that could enable me to see my stories and imagination come to life on the big screen

Proudest accomplishment: Being accepted to the UCF Lead Scholar Academy, two-year academic and leadership development program for college students.

Beatrice Alexandra Brunschwiler

Beatrice Alexandra Brunschwiler

Parents: Ivan Zunz and Irma Zunz

High school: Saint Stephen's Episcopal

Extracurricular activities: Ceramics, French Club, Green Club, Mote Marine volunteer, "Reading Buddy" tutor at Dream Center Bradenton, Manatee County Central Library Volunteer; ice cream server at Tyler's Homemade Ice Cream Longboat.

College plans: University of Florida

Major: Advertising with a minor in fine arts

Dream job: Event planning

Proudest accomplishment: Two-year French Book Award recipient

Alexander Siegal

Alexander Siegal

Parents: David Siegal and Stacey Siegal

High school: Saint Stephen's Episcopal

Extracurricular activities: Latin Team (Recording Secretary for the Junior Classical League for the State of Florida), Academic Team - Manatee County Finalist, Columbia Model UN Conference, Duke TIP, Student Council, Honor Council, Math Team, JV and Varsity Tennis, OutReach360 participant in the Dominican Republic, Assistant tennis coach, volunteer at Blake Memorial Hospital since age 14

College plans: Columbia

Major: History

Dream job: Politician

Greatest accomplishment: Winning the State Championship of the FHSAA-sponsored Commissioner's Academic Challenge





Sarah A. Smith

Sarah Smith

Parents: Jim and Helen Smith

High school: Sarasota Military School

Extracurricular activities: gymnastics, tennis and volleyball

College plans: Do my first two years of college at State College of Florida and later transfer to University of Georgia

Major: Physical therapy assisting

Dream job: Gymnastics coach

Proudest accomplishment: Going to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the level 9 and 10 regional championship for gymnastics





Lucy Walter

Lucy Walter

Parents: Janet and Steve Walter

School: Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences

Extracurricular activities: baking, polo [equestrian], diving [springboard]

College plans: University of Florida; Lucy will be attending Sarasota High School next year.

Dream job: Anything with horses