Harbor Acres home sells for $6 million

A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Karl and Ann Newkirk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1372 Harbor Drive to Edward Burke and Julie Burke, trustees, of Sarasota, for $6 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,843 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

The Residences

Janice Radder, Jeffrey Peterson and Janice Radder, trustees, and David Peterson, sold the Units 1501 and 1502 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Alan Degann, of Sarasota, for $3.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,517,500 in 2002.

Harbor Acres

Michael Kneeland and Roxzene Hunter sold their home at 1808 Flower Drive to The Cornell Collection LLC for $3.05 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.44 million in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1128 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Richard and Mary Leonard, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2015.

Lawrence Pointe II

Stephen Ellisor and Rhonda Sterin Ellisor and Nancy Ellisor, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 97 Sunset Drive to Earle and Ellen Layman, of Vienna, Va., for $835,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1987.

DeSota Park

Charles and Lucy Painter sold their home at 1902 Hyde Park St. to Laci Schaible, of Sarasota, for $749,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2011.

Q

Charles Rightler, trustee, of Loudon, Tenn., sold the home at 214 Cosmopolitan Court to Lorenza Pasetti, trustee, of Clayton, Mo., for $688,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,300 in 2015.

Phillippi Gardens

Steven and Lillian Cook, of Westport, Mass., sold their home at 5424 America Drive to Kurt and Gail Lewis, of Sarasota, for $669,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,000 in 1983.

Bay View Heights Addition

Its Our Dream Properties LLC sold the home at 1750 Bayview Drive to Darol Fry, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,618 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $466,000 in 2013.

One Watergate

Daniel and Barbara Nalven, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 13B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Victor Derenzi and Stephanie Sundine, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2007.

Corbino Properties LLC sold the Unit 6-B condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Stuart Rubens and Laura Lewis, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2014.

Roland Oaks Estates

Lee and Katherine Carrick sold their home at 7118 Roland Oaks Circle to Brandy Coffey, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2002.

Bay Haven

Brenton and Careen Yarnal, of Sarasota, sold their home at 910 Virginia Drive to James and Mary McHenry, of Sarasota, for $549,000. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2013.

Plat of Sarasota

Rubin Peacock sold his home at 1469 Fifth St. to Tetra Terra Development LLC for $532,000. Built in 1930, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 2002.

Bay Point Park

Elizabeth Lambert, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1001 Bayou Place to Ricardo and Charlotte De Jesus, of New Hope, Pa., for $512,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2011.

Sunset Towers

Pria Harmon, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 403 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Anthony Hawkins and Crissa Gillette, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,519 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2015.

1350 Main Residential

Patricia Ann Gonzalez, of Bellmore, N.Y., sold her Unit 1509 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Kenneth Bauer, of Gilgo Beach, N.Y., for $453,600. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,500 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Park

Barbara Janzen, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2461 Hickory Ave. to Marisa Mangani and William Goldschmitt, of Sarasota, for $403,000. Built in 1923, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2006.

Bay’s Bluff

Tomas Pettersson, of Saffle, Sweden, sold his Unit 505 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Marsi Burns, of Riverdale, N.Y., for $400,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,141 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2013.

Alinari

Robert and Nancy Steinmetz, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 805 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Michael and Roberta Sucoff, of Lee, Mass., for $365,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,070 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

Robert and Lynn Shaffer, trustees, sold the Unit 1604 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Guenter and Sonya Rose, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2008.

Westlake Estates

Anthony and Betsy Abreu, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5426 Creeping Hammock Drive to Stephen and Jennifer Moore, of Bradenton, for $339,900. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,213 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2007.

Pelican Cove

Ilene Margolin sold her Unit 245 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Dina and Kelly Harrison, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 1993.

The Landings South

Ronald and Linda Sawicki sold their Unit 103 condominium at 1734 Starling Drive to Robert and Sheri Golicher, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,000 in 1998.

Keota Holroyd, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 1722 Starling Drive to Elida Ramberger, Frederick and Kathleen Boykin, of Osprey, for $240,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 1988.

Gulf Gate East

Fernando and Susan Calabrese, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3809 Kingston Blvd. to Leslie and Suzanne Gustin, of Sarasota, for $287,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2005.

Gulf Gate

Linda Rollins and Brandi Brooks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2442 Bridgewater Lane to Gheorghe and Ileana Constantinescu, of Hallsville, Mo., for $284,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,566 square feet of living area.

Deborah Koch sold her home at 3119 Lockwood Terrace to Nicole Leffler and Denise and Robert Leffler, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Karen Graves, trustee, of New Palestine, Ind., sold the home at 6429 White Sands Terrace to Stefany Holmes, of Sarasota, for $238,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 2003.

South Gate

Michael Popowick sold his home at 2900 S. Tuttle Ave. to John Langwig, of Somerville, Mass., for $280,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 2013.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Gilbert Negrin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2327 Riviera Drive to John Colella, of Sarasota, and Charles Manuel, of Winter Haven, for $265,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2007.

Castel Del Mare

Claire Wasserman and Timothy Wills sold their Unit 208 condominium at 1602 Stickney Point Road to Stanley Wasserman, of Quincy, Mass., for $240,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $83,500 in 1981.

Clark Lakes

JLR Design LLC sold the home at 6101 Beneva Road to Maxeau Andre and Marie Rose Andre Cherine, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Manor

Glenda Hoop, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2310 Terry Lane to Dan Graveley, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 1992.

Riverwood Park

Steven Kepecz sold his home at 2334 Cadillac St. to Charles Rutland, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 2011.

Ashton Lakes

John and Linda Cieri, of Marlton, N.J., sold their Unit 5559 condominium at 5559 Ashton Way to Charles and Patricia Rock, of Butler, Pa., for $207,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,500 in 2012.

Palm Lakes

Karen and Douglas Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3112 Mayflower St. to Mitchell and Alynda Burelle, of Sarasota, for $203,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

William Wagner, trustee, and Janice Wagner sold the home at 841 Siesta Key Circle to Kevin and Shelley Vier, of Nevada, Iowa, for $2.65 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.15 million in 2011.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Gregory and Sherry Hiatt, of Carmel, Ind., sold their Unit 309S2 condominium at 309 Beach Road to Highland Springs Ventures LLC for $2.2 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,225,800 in 2009.

Sarasota Beach

The Cornell Collection LLC sold the home at 318 Island Circle to Douglas Holder Jr., of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2015.

Juan and Carmen Gomez, of Winter Park, sold their home at 5216 Calle De Costa Rica to SSC Asset 1 LLC for $542,300. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2000.

Turtle Bay

Douglas Smith, trustee, of Beverly Hills, Mich., sold the Unit 507-A condominium at 8701 Midnight Pass Road to John Didovic and Melissa Zolmierski, of Miami, for $1.02 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2016.

Hidden Harbor

Scott and Carrie Doyle sold their home at 5155 Hidden Harbor Road to Jorge Aguilar and Sarah Winchell, of Sarasota, for $955,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $935,000 in 2014.

Siesta Estates

Terese Joyce, of Westlake, Ohio, sold her home at 5591 Siesta Estates Court to Vadim Roytman, of Sarasota, for $831,200. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,407 square feet of living area.

Village Place

Kevin and Marcella Brown, of Delray Beach, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 350 Tierra Mar Lane to Enright Enterprises Inc. for $760,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $895,000 in 2006.

Tortuga Beach

Michael Lamorgese and Anda Solvita Lamorgese, of Essex, N.J., sold their Unit 200 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Benjamin and Pamela Jefferies, of Melbourne, for $750,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Siesta Manor

David and Shirley Headrick, of Dallas, Ga., sold their home at 373 Avenida Madera to Hani and Margaret Khella, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2015.

Siesta Beach

Edward and Kathleen Hutchinson, of Williamstown, N.J., sold their home at 823 Edgemere Lane to David Morrison and Tannis Arnason, of Alberta, Canada, for $720,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2012.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Robert and Barbara Sharpless, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH6 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Jerome Parnell III, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,900 in 2008.

Siesta Cove

Nancy Williams, trustee, of Vilas, Wis., sold the home at 5309 Siesta Court to Norman and Margaret Robertson, of Sarasota, for $579,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,291 square feet of living area.

Crescent Arms

Donald and Elaine Kincaid, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold their Unit 703-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to IMAC Properties LLC for $495,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 894 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2010.

Island Reef

Donald and Judith Brand, of N. Venice, sold their Unit F-404 condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Lloyd Goldfarb and Elizabeth Zappa, of New York City, for $440,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2003.

Sandy Cove II

Geoffrey and Jennifer Ives, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 205 Pass Key Road to Thomas Palumbo, of Oyster Bay, N.Y., for $397,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 998 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1998.

Midnight Cove II

Richard and Christine Marano, trustees, sold the Unit 127 condominium at 1900 Midnight Cove II Place to Chitro Family Services LLC for $375,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2010.

Vista Hermosa

Edward Wiers, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 2A condominium at 115 Vista Hermosa Circle to Tammie Smith, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $285,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,900 in 1990.

Casa Siesta

Richard and Susan Unger, of Trenton, Mich., sold their Unit 4 condominium at 6713 Midnight Pass Road to Susan Lee and Steven Mooney, of Sarasota, for $202,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11131 Shearwater Court to Victor and Bonnie Burchell, of York, Pa., for $700,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,565 square feet of living area.

Beneva Oaks

Noam Paransky and Emily Bernstein sold their home at 3625 Beneva Oaks Drive to Benjamin and Evan Morgan, of Sarasota, for $695,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2014.

Villagewalk

Rodney and Barbara Andrews, of Irsingen, Germany, sold their home at 8399 Jesolo Lane to Gary and Nellie Affolter, of Boardman, Ohio, for $455,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,700 in 2002.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Edward and Susan Whitcraft sold their home at 4279 Balmoral Way to Lynn Larsen, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2010.

The Country Club of Sarasota

H. Campell and Sondra Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3846 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Charles and Regina Putrino, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2001.

Isles of Sarasota

Laurie Kahle and Juliette McMillan, trustees, sold the home at 5645 Fossano Drive to Jerry and Mary Schott, of Louisville, Ky., for $340,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,100 in 2013.

Barry and Tamara Atlas, of Suffolk, Va., sold their home at to Dustin and Nancy White, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,200 in 2016.

Mara Villa II

Sylvia Karp, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 7 condominium at 7291 Regina Royale Blvd. to Ellajean Taplin, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,800 in 1993.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd. sold the home at 3844 Amapola Lane to Linda Clark, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,900 in 1997.

Lakeshore Village South

Richard and Geraldine Lipov, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 6120 Wilshire Circle to Gary and Jean Peters, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2011.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Jerome and Alice Johnson, of Osprey, sold their home at 868 Mac Ewen Drive to Joey and Barbara Capeletti, of Osprey, for $975,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,019 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $856,300 in 2003.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Matthew and Rachel Despain, of Sarasota, sold their home at 140 Sea Anchor Drive to Thomas and Wendy Foulks, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,981 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2016.

Oak Creek

Theresa and David Rossetti, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., sold their home at 130 N. Creek Lane to Anri and Dessislava Kissilenko, of White Plaines, N.Y., for $505,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,000 in 2010.

Meridian III at the Oaks Preserve

Clifford Rand, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Jerome and Alice Johnson, of Osprey, for $372,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 104 condominium at 4240 Expedition Way to Stephen and Deborah Doling, of Mechanicville, N.Y., for $239,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 103 condominium at 4247 Expedition Way to James Tomarken, of Stony Brook, N.Y., for $210,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,135 square feet of living area.

Heron House

Josephine Yannotti, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 7201 condominium at 7201 Jessie Harbor Drive to Brent Albertson, of Columbus, Ohio, and Whitney Layne, of Dublin, Ohio, for $235,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Carol Werner, of Venice, sold her home at 2028 Micanopy Trail to Scott Boddy, trustee, of Nokomis, for $510,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Sorrento Woods

John and Georgie Ann Fedako, of Venice, sold the their home at 1134 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Claude and Barbara Joan Posilovich, of Venice, for $347,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,331 square feet of living area.

Theodore Leed, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1174 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Edwin and Patricia Mullen, of Nokomis, for $345,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

Lawrence and Lucy Downey, trustees, of Lake Wales, sold the home at 1201 Ewing St. to John and Debra Osborne, of Nokomis, for $345,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2004.

Lychee Road

Jose and Maria Fortes, of Venice, sold their home at 301 Lychee Road to Christopher and Melissa Sundberg, of Nokomis, for $284,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,000 in 2001.

Laurel Pines

Quick and Marcia Coddington, of Cottonwood, Ariz., sold their home at 112 Shady Pine Lane to Themistocles, of Nokomis, for $235,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1992.