The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association handed out its 2016 Year-End Awards on Nov. 13. There were six awards given out for Player of the Year and three additional sportsmanship awards.

The recipients were:



Boys 16-18 Player of the Year: Logan Findlay

Boys 13-15 Player of the Year: Robbie Higgins

Boys 12 & Under Player of the Year: Aaron Setiawan

Girls 16-18 Player of the Year: Katie Kroos-Roberts

Girls 13-15 Player of the Year: Aaron Whitley

Girs 12 & Under Player of the Year: Alana Kutt



Ron McClellan Sportsmanship Award: Brandon Pozzie

Michael Clayton Sportsmanship Award: Aaron Whitley

Patti Wadsworth Award (Outstanding Female Member): Katie Kroos-Roberts