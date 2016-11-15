There were a total of 9 awards given out at the ceremony.
The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association handed out its 2016 Year-End Awards on Nov. 13. There were six awards given out for Player of the Year and three additional sportsmanship awards.
The recipients were:
Boys 16-18 Player of the Year: Logan Findlay
Boys 13-15 Player of the Year: Robbie Higgins
Boys 12 & Under Player of the Year: Aaron Setiawan
Girls 16-18 Player of the Year: Katie Kroos-Roberts
Girls 13-15 Player of the Year: Aaron Whitley
Girs 12 & Under Player of the Year: Alana Kutt
Ron McClellan Sportsmanship Award: Brandon Pozzie
Michael Clayton Sportsmanship Award: Aaron Whitley
Patti Wadsworth Award (Outstanding Female Member): Katie Kroos-Roberts