Grand time on Lakewood Main Street

Darya Fedotova understands ballet might not be at the top of must-do lists for busy people.

IF YOU GO What: The 10th annual Grand Ovation When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb 4 Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free admission and parking

But, as director and owner of the School of Russian Ballet, Fedotova wants art lovers to experience its brand of entertainment when the annual Grand Ovation event gets underway Feb. 4 on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The event is in its 10th year.

“Ballet is a big part of the arts world, and we try to be involved in the community and show people our dances,” Fedotova said. “When you watch it, it’s relaxing, beautiful music and nice movements. We are part of this community, and it’s good knowledge to see ballet.”

SCHEDULE Fountain Stage (next to MacAllisters) 10 a.m. - Sarasota Ballet 10:30 a.m. - Sarasota Chorus of the Keys 11 a.m. - Lakewood Ranch Ballroom Dance Club 11:30 a.m. - School of Russian Ballet Performance Noon - Onyx Studio 2 12:30 p.m. - That's Dancing 1 p.m. - Florida Studio Theatre 1:30 - Sarasota Opera Boardwalk Stage (next to White Rose Interiors) 10 a.m. - Soul Studios 10:30 a.m. - Curry Creek Cloggers 11 a.m. - Sarasota White Sands Chapter / USA Dance 11:30 a.m. - Lakewood Ranch High School Theatre Noon - James Hawkins 12:30 p.m. - Nick Drivas 1 p.m. - Ovation — School of Musical Theatre 1:30 p.m. - The Players Theatre

The School of Russian Ballet will be performing at the event for the sixth year in a row. More than 20 dancers will be performing scenes from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Nutcracker” and “The Snow Queen,” in addition to contemporary and classical solos.

Fedotova said her students are thrilled to be performing.

“The kids love Ovation,” Fedotova said. “For them, it’s one of their best times because they like the audience and how everyone is really close, and they like talking to the audience afterward.”

Berry Ayers, musical director for The Players Kids of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, said his students enjoy the chance to showcase their talent.

“It gives us a chance to perfect what we do, and it puts the kids in front of an audience,” Ayers said. “They get lots of benefits, such as help with their public speaking. We always are looking to do more because it is great to show people what we can do.”

Also returning to Grand Ovation is the Lakewood Ranch High School Theater Club. Students will be performing a number of pieces from different musicals.

Their performances will consist of a lot of solos, and they are always excited to be a part of the event, said Roxanne Caravan, performing arts teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School.

“We are all really excited because it is our community and we want to support it, especially since our community is always really supportive of us,” Caravan said. “It’s also a really, really fun event.”