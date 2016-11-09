Golf Roundup: 11.09.16

The team of Werner Baumgartner, Steve Davis, Philip Axelrod and Bill Collins shot a combined +18 on Nov. 9 in the first round of the M.G.A. Presidents Cup at University Park Country Club, landing the team in first place. The second round of the tournament is on Nov. 16.

Fred Williamson, Peter Mckergow, Glenn Cooper and Steve Sayer shot 130 as a team to win the M.G.A. 2BB of 4 (Net) event at University Park Country Club on Nov. 9.

Bobby McGee hit a hole-in-one on the 173-yard 8th hole at University Park Country Club on Nov. 4. McGee used a 4 Hybrid golf club. His handicap is 15.

In the Men’s Pro Shop Buddy event on Nov. 5 at Palm Aire Country Club, the team of Jim Sloat, James Introne, Chris Hendren, Don Baillie shot -20 to take first place in Flight 1. Bill Schultz, Marvin Pearlman, Todd Hallinger and John E. Brown shot -16 for first place in Flight 2.

In an M.G.A. Best Ball (one of two) event on Nov. 9 at Palm Aire Country Club, the pair of Terry Fine and Jerry Wyatt shot -10 to take first place.

In a 9-hole M.G.A. Scramble event on Nov. 9 at Palm Aire Country Club, the foursome of Fred Faulkner, William Wachter, Mark Romich and Claude Nash won by shooting -5.5.