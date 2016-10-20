Gene Jaleski to run again for Longboat Key Commission

Former Commissioner Gene Jaleski, 75, is taking another run at a seat on the Longboat Key Commission. He last served on the commission in 2010 when he resigned midway through a two-year term.

Since then, Jaleski remained active in island politics and is often seen at Longboat Key Commission meetings. He lost his last bid for a commission seat in March 2015 to at-large Commissioner Phill Younger.

“I’ll do this as long as I think people should hear all sides of the issues,” Jaleski said. “We need a vibrant electoral process.”

Jaleski will oppose former Mayor Jim Brown, 70, in the race to succeed term-limited Phill Younger, who ironically had been appointed to fill out Jaleski’s vacated term.