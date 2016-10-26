Gene Jaleski returns for fifth Longboat Key Commission run

Former Commissioner Gene Jaleski, 75, is ready for his fifth race for a seat on the Longboat Key Town Commission.

Jaleski won one of those races in 2009 and served on the commission for just more than a year, resigning midway through his two-year term in 2010.

Since then, Jaleski has remained active in island politics and often attends commission meetings.

“I’ll do this as long as I think people should hear all sides of the issues,” Jaleski said. “We need a vibrant electoral process.”

GENE JALESKI AT A GLANCE

Age: 75

Hometown: Larchmont, N.Y.

Moved to Longboat Key: 1985 to Longbeach Village

Family: One daughter, three grandchildren

Education: Master’s degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Occupation: Retired owner of Lake Tahoe-based company that made technological systems for the gaming industry.

Notable: Resigned a commission seat in 2010, one year after defeating incumbent Randall Clair.

Jaleski will oppose former Mayor Jim Brown, 70, who is the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board, in the race to succeed Younger, who will reach his term’s limit in March. Ironically, Younger was first appointed to the commission to finish Jaleski’s vacated term.

Jaleski, who considers himself a watchdog, says his campaign will revolve around preserving the residential way of life on Longboat Key. He said he’s the obvious choice for voters who want tourism limits.

“We are a residential neighborhood, and tourists and people who are residents don’t share the same place in terms of lifestyle,” Jaleski said. “Jim Brown always says we need more tourists to support our local business. I’ve always disagreed. I’m on the right side of the issue.

“Basically, it comes down to tourism. He’d be for more, and I’m for less tourism.”

Jaleski made his first bid for the commission and lost to incumbent Robert Siekmann in March 2008 before defeating Randy Clair in March 2009.

After his resignation in May 2010, he lost bids in March 2013 and March 2015 to Commissioner Phill Younger.

Jaleski’s resignation came shortly after he made controversial remarks in an email about the former Longboat Key Public Interest Committee, including: “It seems that PIC may well be an acronym for People with Impaired Cognition.”

Although Jaleski apologized for his comments in his May 2010 letter of resignation, he attributes his resignation to other factors, including the $400 million proposed Longboat Key Club project that the commission was reviewing in public hearings at the time.

The commission went on to approve the project, which was then quashed by the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, and later, the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

“I no longer felt my goals were compatible with the ‘Key Club Commission,’” Jaleski said. “I left that commission for moral reasons. I did not leave the community and have worked very hard for the community. I quit for the right reasons.”

Jaleski is the latest candidate to announce his bid for a commission seat opening in March. Brown announced his campaign in September.

A week ago, George Spoll, 82, announced his campaign, so far unopposed, for the District 2 seat now held by Mayor Jack Duncan, who is at the end of his term’s limit.

Younger said he would endorse Brown as his successor.

“Jim Brown is a calm and well-reasoned person,” Younger said. “He thinks very carefully before he makes a decision. He’s well respected in the community, and I totally support him.”

Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Jack Daly, 80, has announced he will run for a second term. Town Clerk Trish Granger received notification Daly’s candidate petitions have been certified by the Manatee Supervisor of Elections, which makes him the first official candidate in the March election cycle.

On Monday, Spoll’s candidate petitions were certified, making him the second Longboat Key commission candidate to qualify officially.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for all commission seats is noon Monday, Nov. 21.