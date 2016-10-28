Gene Jaleski, 75, has become the latest candidate to qualify in the race for seats on the Longboat Key Commission.

The Town Clerk’s office reported Friday it received notification from the Manatee Supervisor of Elections that Jaleski’s candidate petitions are now certified so he is qualified to run for the at-large seat in the March 25 election.

Jaleski joins former Mayor Jim Brown, 70, as candidates certified in the at-large race to succeed term-limited Commissioner Phill Younger.

George Spoll, 82, has been certified to run to fill the vacancy to be left by term-limited Mayor Jack Duncan.

Incumbent Commissioner Jack Daly, 80, is also certified and unopposed in District 4.