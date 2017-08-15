Gareys expand expertise

Michael and Catherine Garey, owners of The Lazy Lobster and Kacey’s Seafood & More, are taking their expertise to Giorgio’s on Hillview, formerly the Mercato Italian Restaurant. The former Mercato owner brought in the Gareys to transform the space into a casual but sophisticated neighborhood Italian-American restaurant.

+Turtle Tracks

Week of Aug. 6- 12

2017 2016

Nests 8 17

False Crawls 2 11

Total as of Aug. 12

2017 2016

Nests 1,269 1,154

False Crawls 1,160 1,577

Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory