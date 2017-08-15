 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 51 min ago

Gareys expand expertise

Michael and Catherine Garey were brought in to style Giorgio's on Hillview.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Michael and Catherine Garey, owners of The Lazy Lobster and Kacey’s Seafood & More, are taking their expertise to Giorgio’s on Hillview, formerly the Mercato Italian Restaurant. The former Mercato owner brought in the Gareys to transform the space into a casual but sophisticated neighborhood Italian-American restaurant. 

 

 

+Turtle Tracks 

Week of Aug. 6- 12

                        2017        2016

Nests               8                 17

False Crawls   2                  11

 

Total as of Aug. 12

                        2017         2016

Nests              1,269           1,154

False Crawls   1,160           1,577

Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory

