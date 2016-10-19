Four vehicle breaks-ins reported Oct. 16 on Longboat Key

The Longboat Key Police Department investigated a string of vehicle break-ins reported between 5:54 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the island.

A 24-year-old boat owner visiting from Lakeland reported $2,150 worth of gear was taken sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday from his vessel in the Longbeach Village parking lot at 7145 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Police could not check for prints because it had rained overnight and all surfaces were wet, according to the report. The condo office security footage of the parking lot will be checked, according to the report.

At 8:53 a.m. the same day, a 73-year-old Bradenton Beach man reported someone entered his covered gray Mercedes-Benz at Longboat Pass Apartments in the 300 block of North Shore Road. The vehicle was unlocked as the battery was disconnected. Nothing was reported taken.

The owner of a car parked in the next stall reported someone lifted the cover on his locked 2016 Ford convertible, too, but no entry was gained.

Six prints were processed from the passenger door of the Mercedes, according to the report.

While investigating these vehicle burglaries, a Longboat Key police officer reportedly found a white 2002 Suzuki SUV at Longboat Pass Apartments with an unlocked passenger door and contents from the glove department strewn on the seat. The 83-year-old out-of-state owner could not be reached.

All prints had been wiped, according to the report.