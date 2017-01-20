 Skip to main content
Sports
EVO boys gymnasts, front row: Noah Candocia, Logan Kehrer, Hunter Murphy, Colson Gerard, Kai Ramos, Sebastian Martinez, Carson Stuart, Garrett Schooley, Danny Ferber.
East County Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 1 hour ago

Four EVO gymnasts ranked in top-10

Share
A fifth sits just outside the top-20.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

EVO Gymnastics is putting together quite the boys roster. 

Four boys gymnasts rank in the top-10 of their respective levels, and a fifth sits just outside the top-20, per MeetScoresOnline. 

Garrett Schooley (3), Kai Ramos (5), Elijah Sutherland (7), and Danny Ferber (10) all compete in Level 8, and Noah Candocia (21) competes in Level 10, which is one level below Elite (gymnastics' version of "going pro"). 

All of EVO's boys gymnasts rank in the top-35 nationally.

Related Stories