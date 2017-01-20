Four EVO gymnasts ranked in top-10

EVO Gymnastics is putting together quite the boys roster.

Four boys gymnasts rank in the top-10 of their respective levels, and a fifth sits just outside the top-20, per MeetScoresOnline.

Garrett Schooley (3), Kai Ramos (5), Elijah Sutherland (7), and Danny Ferber (10) all compete in Level 8, and Noah Candocia (21) competes in Level 10, which is one level below Elite (gymnastics' version of "going pro").

All of EVO's boys gymnasts rank in the top-35 nationally.