Florida Senate — District 23: Greg Steube

Age: 38

Hometown: Bradenton

Previous political offices: State Representative, District 73

About: Greg Steube holds a bachelor of science from the University of Florida and a juris doctorate from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. A U.S. Army veteran from 2004 to 2008, Steube served as a captain during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Why do you think you’re the most qualified candidate for this position?

I pride myself on being an independent leader who has a track record of doing what I believe is best for our area and Florida. I have an open-door policy and have shown that I am always willing to listen to the concerns of the voters. I believe my education in agricultural sciences and law, as well as my experience as a combat veteran and state representative, makes me the most qualified candidate to tackle the challenges facing our community and our state.

If elected, what are the top three priorities on which you will focus?

Our community’s economic growth will be a top priority of mine. My office will do everything it can to help promote an economic climate that attracts and retains jobs in our community and throughout Florida. Second, properly funding our schools should always be a top priority for any state legislature. I will work to make sure our schools receive the adequate funding and resources they need to foster the best possible learning environment for our children. Third, in conjunction with growth, our state needs to work toward diversifying our economy. Florida will be stronger and growth will be sustained when more industries are flourishing in our state.

What is your position on whether to issue open-carry gun permits? How about on campus?



I am a strong supporter of our constitutional rights. I strongly support our Second Amendment rights and the right to conceal-carry on campus if you are a concealed-weapons permit holder. I have voted for the open-carry legislation, however that would not have applied to college campuses.

Do you support using tax dollars toward economic incentives to bring businesses to Florida? Why or why not?

I do not feel it is the government’s role to give taxpayer dollars directly to private, for-profit companies. In my judgment, this practice is corporate welfare. The government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers. I believe government should be passing legislation that promotes an economic environment favorable to all businesses, such as cutting taxes and regulations. That is why I have repeatedly voted to cut taxes and regulations for our state’s businesses.

What are the three biggest issues facing the state of Florida, and how would you deal with one of them?

The three biggest issues facing Florida go hand in hand with the top three priorities I will pursue if I am fortunate enough to serve. These are growth, diversifying our economy,and improving education and graduation rates from K-12 to our universities. I plan to deal with all of these issues by working with constituents, business leaders, teachers and members in the legislature to pass meaningful tax reform, education policy and spending, and fair economic policies that work to attract and retain businesses in Florida.