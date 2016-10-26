Florida International women's golf wins Pat Bradley Invitational

The Florida International women's golf team took home the trophy on Oct. 25 at the 39th annual Pat Bradley Invitational.

The 3-round tournament was played at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Florida International shot +8 as a team to win.

The individual champion of the tournament was Florida's Samantha Wagner, who set a new 54-hole Pat Bradley Invitational record by six strokes, shooting 14-under par for the tournament.

Rounding out the top-five in the team standings were Western Kentucky, Toledo, Southern Mississippi and Memphis.