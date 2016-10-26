Florida International women's golf wins Pat Bradley Invitational

The tournament was played at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.
The Florida International women's golf team took home the trophy on Oct. 25 at the 39th annual Pat Bradley Invitational.
Florida International shot +8 as a team to win.
The individual champion of the tournament was Florida's Samantha Wagner, who set a new 54-hole Pat Bradley Invitational record by six strokes, shooting 14-under par for the tournament.
Rounding out the top-five in the team standings were Western Kentucky, Toledo, Southern Mississippi and Memphis.