Flooding closes Greenbrook Adventure Park

Lakewood Ranch officials have closed Greenbrook Adventure Park due to heavy flooding.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority staff closed off the park to vehicular traffic, IDA Executive Director Anne Ross said.

The Braden River overspilled its banks, flooding the park soccer fields, dog park, community garden, playground and other amenities. Water levels were at least four feet deep in some areas, with water about 17 feet from the picnic pavilion. The multipurpose path from the parking lot to the dog park and community garden is completely under water.

The park is located in a 100-year flood plain.

Ross and staff were out evaluating other Phase 1 Lakewood Ranch parks, spillways and other infrastructure Sunday morning.

Ross said she is unsure when Adventure Park will reopen, as it likely will be contingent on weather. There are no estimates of damages at this time.