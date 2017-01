1 — Sept. 23: Start of the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.

2 — Feb. 21 and 28: Start of the girls and boys high school basketball state championships, respectively.

3 — Feb. 26: Baltimore Orioles opening spring training home game vs. Pittsburgh.

4 — Feb. 13 and 20: High school softball and baseball's regular seasons get underway, respectively.

5 —April 24: High school spring football practice begins.