Fireworks display to brighten Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

A new Fourth of July tradition will start this year at Nathan Benderson Park.

Park operator Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates today announced the park will host an Independence Day-inspired fireworks display and holiday celebration on Saturday, July 1, at the park.

“SANCA is pleased to offer the community this wonderful family night out,” said Robert J. Sullivan, president and CEO of SANCA, in a statement. “We always enjoy welcoming the community to Nathan Benderson Park and hope families from all over the area will come out for this special evening of fun and holiday fireworks display. We hope to make this a yearly tradition for the community.”

There will be games and other festivities held on Regatta Island prior to the fireworks display.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but parking costs $5 on Regatta Island. On-the-water equipment rentals will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests may bring their own food and drink, but no glass containers are allowed. Guests may bring their own paddling equipment for the lake.

Although the park is dog friendly, organizers advise against bringing pets to the event.

For more information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org.