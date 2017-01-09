Finalists announced for World Rowing Championship pelican naming contest

The community can vote for rowing-inspired monikers like Rowan, Oarson and Paddles as the name for the event’s pelican mascot.
Is this pelican more of a Scully or a Skylar?
That’s for the community to decide. The official mascot for the 2017 World Rowing Championships is one step closer to getting a name after event staff announced the top five candidates submitted online.
Those names are:
- Oarson
- Paddles
- Rowan
- Scully
- Skylar
You can vote for your favorite online through Jan. 15. The winning name will be announced Jan. 18.
The World Rowing Championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.