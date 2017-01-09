Finalists announced for World Rowing Championship pelican naming contest

Is this pelican more of a Scully or a Skylar?

That’s for the community to decide. The official mascot for the 2017 World Rowing Championships is one step closer to getting a name after event staff announced the top five candidates submitted online.

Those names are:

Oarson

Paddles

Rowan

Scully

Skylar

You can vote for your favorite online through Jan. 15. The winning name will be announced Jan. 18.

The World Rowing Championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.