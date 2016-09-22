Film review: 'Snowden'

Is Edward Snowden a hacker or a whistle blower? Director Oliver Stone's new film, "Snowden," leans heavily toward the latter. Known for creating controversy, Stone doesn't disappoint in this examination of a man torn between the love of his country and protecting basic human rights.

What led up to Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) stealing 1.5 million classified documents from the National Security Agency (NSA) is a fascinating story. It begins when Snowden joins the Army after the 9/11 attacks. Determined to protect his country, he joins the CIA after breaking both legs while in training for Special Forces. He later moves on to the NSA. There, he is horrified to discover that the government is secretly monitoring everyone, not just terrorists. And they're lying about it.

In 2013, Snowden sets up a meeting with documentarian Laura Poitras (Melissa Leo) and journalists Glenn Greenwald (Zachary Quinto) and Ewan MacAskill (Tom Wilkinson) in Hong Kong. There, he hands over the confiscated NSA documents for public record. In fear for his life, he is then forced to seek asylum in Russia — the only place willing to offer it.

Stone's Snowden comes across as a hero, which is most certainly debatable. It's his forte. He portrays the man as a principled individual who just wants a normal life while doing what's best for his country. But it wasn't in the cards for Snowden, given his core beliefs. He sacrifices everything, including the love of his life, Lindsay Mills (Shailene Woodley).

"Snowden" is a cerebral endeavor and experience. At times, it's easy to get bogged down with the high-tech jargon that permeates the entire film. But Stone has assembled a strong cast, including Nicolas Cage, Rhys Ifans, Timothy Olyphant and Scott Eastwood, who keep the audience on track.

"Snowden" exposes the high price we've all paid in compromising our privacy due to our addiction to technology. As Snowden's superior observes, "The real conflicts will be fought with rogue computer worms and malware." Recently, the House Intelligent Committee called Edward Snowden "a serial exaggerator and fabricator," not a whistle blower. You be the judge.