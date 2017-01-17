Film review: 'Live by Night'

No one dies of old age in Ben Affleck's new gangster flick, "Live by Night." In his fourth directorial effort, Affleck not only stars, he also scripts. It's noir; it's dazzling and it's bloody good.

Affleck plays Joe Coughlin, son of a Boston police captain (Brendan Gleeson), who returns from the horrors of WWI and dives into a life of crime. After a few petty heists, he's offered a position in the Irish Mob by Albert White (a menacing Robert Glenister). In a dangerous move, he has an affair with White's girlfriend (Sienna Miller). Joe's risky behavior doesn't bode well for his health.

Soon after his recovery and a stint in jail, Joe's propositioned by rival Italian mob boss, Maso Pescatore (Remo Girone) to work for him. The gig is in Ybor City ("the Harlem of Tampa") running rum. After becoming a competent bootlegger, Joe sets his sights on building a casino on Longboat Key. But the KKK gets involved, Joe falls in love with another shady lady (Zoe Saldana) and a cozy relationship with the chief of police (the always wonderful Chris Cooper) goes south upon being blackmailed by Joe. Seems he has lewd photos of the chief's young daughter (Elle Fanning). It gets worse. He pisses off Don Pescatore.

Therein lies the rub in "Live by Night." There's too much going on. Loose ends are abound. Once you get your teeth into a situation, Affleck has already moved onto another. There's a not-fully-baked premise presented that Joe is basically a good guy as he's whacking anyone who gets in his way. Whether this was Affleck's take or Dennis Lehane's, upon whose novel the film is based, there's no telling.

But flaws aside, there's some seriously good acting going on in "Live by Night." Immensely intense attention to detail draws us into a ’20s that was roaring. And Robert Richardson's ("The Hateful Eight") spectacular cinematography is breathtaking. When a single drop of blood drips from a head wound into a crystal glass which shatters in slow motion onto a tile floor, it's one of those moments that you can forgive all else. That and the cock of Affleck's fedora.