Film review: 'Hidden Figures'

"Hidden Figures" is a film that begs the question, "Why?" Why were Americans unaware of the heroic efforts put forth by black women who were crucially instrumental in launching John Glenn into orbit?

In 196,1 the race into space was in full swing. The Russians had successfully beat the United States in putting a man into space, and the heat was on NASA to deliver. Three African-American women, Katherine Goble (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) were mathematical "colored computers" whose genius almost went unnoticed. Had it not been for stubborn perseverance and ambition tempered by grace on their part, NASA would have fallen vastly behind.

As they endure condescension from their superiors, including Langley director (Kevin Costner), personnel supervisor (Kirsten Dunst) and lead engineer (Jim Parsons), the three women defy and triumph. Jim Crow restrictions on access to the library, ladies room, water fountains and coffee pots were lifted. In an era of matter-of-fact, acceptable racial profiling, this was a huge move on NASA's part.

There's plenty of comic relief, both sarcastic and visual, going on in "Hidden Figures" to dilute the underlying outrage. The witty and poignant scripting by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (who also directs) serves to provide a historical depiction of divisiveness and cohesiveness that prevailed not so long ago. Astronaut John Glenn (wonderfully portrayed by Glen Powell) admitted that he would not get into the capsule without Katherine Goble's assurance. Barriers were being broken that brought people together as Americans on NASA's turf.

Amazing cinematography, including archival footage, inspirational clips of President John F. Kennedy speaking and a soaring score keep the countdown edgy. But it's the spirited performances by Henson, Spencer and Monae and their onscreen chemistry that fuel this amazing film.

There wasn't any public recognition praising the accomplishments of Katherine Goble (who actually saved Glenn's life), Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, no medals no awards. They were simply women and they were black. Female achievement has been underrated throughout history, as producer Pharrell Williams recently observed when being interviewed on "Ellen." "Hidden Figures" is one of those rare films which rises to the occasion and honors women who have changed the world in which we live.

Stay for the credits and get a glimpse of the real "hidden figures."