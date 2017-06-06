Film review: 'Churchill'

Brian Cox delivers a masterful performance as the British Prime Minister in "Churchill." But some historians may have issues with the accuracy of information put forth in this extremely thought-provoking film.

It's June 1944, just 96 hours away from the planned D-Day invasion, when Allied leaders meet to finalize the strategy. And Winston Churchill is having serious doubts about its potential outcome. He cites, "This plan is for slaughter." He fears a repeat of WWI's Gallipoli massive defeat in which he participated.

This fearless hero who rallied Brits during the Blitz has allowed compassion to usurp the ruthlessness required to fight Hitler. Eisenhower (John Slattery), Montgomery (Julian Wadham) and King George VI (James Purefoy) on the other hand, are convinced that the invasion will turn the tide for the Allies. Even Churchill's wife, Clementine (Miranda Richardson), who's steadfast and brutally honest, must coerce him out of a debilitating depression to get the Prime Minister on board with those who are now in charge. Behind every great man ...

Director Jonathan Teplitzky and screenwriter-British historian Alex von Tunzelmann have crafted a taut biopic with great attention to detail. From seas running red with blood to muted amber interiors, "Churchill" is visually striking. The casting is spot-on and provides the exact space Cox deserves.

His brilliant portrayal of Winston Churchill is impeccable. The gait, the countenance, the stooped posture and the voice inflections ... well, Cox nails it like no other actor has previously. But most importantly, he conveys the private anguish that haunted this tormented patriot with such raw intensity, it catches you off guard.

In the end, Churchill comes around and delivers the rousing "We will fight on the beaches ..." D-Day speech, destined to become one of his finest. "Churchill" is an important film that allows us to bear witness to greatness when a world leader, riddled with guilt, is infinitely superior to one that is morally bereft.