Film review: 'Aquarius'

The film "Aquarius" centers upon one character and her uncompromising quest to keep her beloved home. It's also an ode to the significance of memories, how they define us — and keeping them at all costs.

The movie opens in 1980, inside a car on the beach in the upper-class neighborhood of Recife, Brazil. It's the first of three chapters into which the storyline is divided, entitled "Clara's Hair." A family party is taking place across the street in an apartment complex named the Aquarius. Although it's a birthday celebration for an elderly aunt, the participants are also there to share their relief for young Clara, who has recovered from breast cancer.

Part two, "Clara's Love," fast forwards to Clara's (played by the ever-stunning Sonia Braga) life as a 65-year-old retired and renowned music critic and mother to three grown children. She's living at the Aquarius but must fight to remain there when a developer acquires all the units except for hers. Clara insists, "I will only leave here when dead."

In part three, "Clara's Cancer," we assume her cancer is no longer in remission. Not so, but to reveal the meaning of the reference would be a major spoiler. Hint: it's a delicious dose of revenge.

Brazilian writer-director Kleber Mendonca Filho ("Neighboring Sounds") has crafted a complex character study against the backdrop of politics. His genius in casting the elegant and engaging Braga as the woman whose home stands as a testament to her life is a brilliant move. He manages to create an elderly crusader whose steadfastness never wavers, and it's uplifting to behold. To add to the draw, Clara's love of music is translated into an energizing, eclectic score that permeates the soul of this poignant piece of filmmaking.

There's also quite a bit of unexpected risqué behavior going on in "Aquarius." Torrid love-making sequences, a graphic orgy, love-for-hire and pot-smoking seniors add some salacious sizzle to the seemingly dull subject matter — most of which include Clara as a participant.

"Aquarius" is an eloquent exposé of corruption, inequality and greed. But it's the phenomenal performance by Sonia Braga that will linger in your heart long after having left the movie theater.