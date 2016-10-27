FHP to target drunken drivers in Manatee County this weekend

The Florida Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI wolfpack detail i Manatee County starting at 10 p.m. Friday and concluding at an unspecified time Saturday morning.

FHP wolfpack details use mobile troopers to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher blood alcohol content to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.