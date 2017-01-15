Feld announces end to Ringling Bros. circus

Less than a year after the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus retired its elephants, Feld Entertainment cited the move as one reason behind ending the 146-year-old show.

“Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey was the original property on which we built Feld Entertainment into a global producer of live entertainment over the past 50 years,” said Feld Chairman and CEO Ken Feld in a news release published Saturday. “We are grateful to the hundreds of millions of fans who have experienced Ringling Bros. over the years. Between now and May, we will give them one last chance to experience the joy and wonder of Ringling Bros.”

Ellenton-based Feld removed elephants from its shows last summer, and experienced a drop in ticket sales that was greater than the firm expected, according to the release. The company also cited high costs of the show as another reason behind the move.

“Now that we have made this decision, as a company, and as a family, we will strive to support our circus performers and crew in making the transition to new opportunities,” said Feld COO Juliette Feld in the release.