FDOT gets high-speed feedback about State Road 64/Rye Road project.

The Florida Department of Transportation wanted feedback Thursday night from the public on an improvement project scheduled for the intersection of State Road 64 and Rye Road, and which eventually will include the extension of White Eagle Boulevard.

The FDOT got plenty.

More than 150 concerned citizens attended a meeting about the project at the FDOT Manatee Operations Center.

FDOT representatives presented information and illustrations of the two most likely scenarios, a project that includes a traffic signal, or one that involves a roundabout.

"We just need to figure out which alternative will be best for the public," said Jeff Mednick, the FDOT's project manager for design. "The project will probably end up taking between 12 and 18 months for construction. Roundabouts take longer, though."

The project is expected to begin between July of 2017 and June of 2018.

Most of those in attendance told FDOT representatives about their concern for safety along State Road 64 in the Lakewood Ranch area due to so many residential neighborhoods being developed.

"Most of the time I leave for work before the traffic starts, so it's not a problem," said Mill Creek's Valerie Cooper-Miller. "But when I leave later sometimes, it's bad. When I try to come out on Rye Road, it's all backed up , the traffic is horrendous, and the roads aren't adequate for us because they built so many subdivisions out here."

Residents of several developments said they have trouble safely entering State Road 64 because of the high density of traffic coupled with the high speed.

"This is just one part of a larger plan," Mednick said. "We're also looking at reducing the speed limit in the area, and we're currently conducting a study on Lorraine and State Road 64 to see if an intersection is feasible at GreyHawk Landing, but we don't know yet."

Safety is the main reason a roundabout might be the most feasible alternative for State Road 64 and Rye Road. According to FDOT representatives, roundabouts lead to an over 90% reduction in serious crashes.

A roundabout has the support of the Manatee County Sheriff's Department.

"The crash fatality rate in Manatee County is just terrible right now, so if it's feasible to reduce that with a roundabout, despite it being more expensive, it's seems like the best bet," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Robert Spurlock. "If they do either one (a roundabout or a traffic signal), it's going to be better."