FDOT aims to determine how to improve the Cortez Bridge

The Florida Department of Transportation continues to work to improve traffic flow to and from the islands along Cortez Road.

At the end of this month, the department will host a public hearing on the future of the Cortez Bridge. FDOT spokesman Zac Burch said the department is considering three options for the 1950s-era bridge.

Repair the existing bridge.

Replace the bridge with a 35-foot high drawbridge.

Replace the bridge with a 65-foot high fixed bridge.

The repair option would keep the bridge’s existing two lanes, while the replacement options would allow for a wider bridge, potentially with more lanes. The repair option would be 10-year solution while a new bridge would have a 75-year life.

Tom Freiwald of the Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force said he is in favor of a 35-foot bridge because it would limit the number of necessary drawbridge openings, allowing for traffic to flow more freely. A 65-foot bridge would be out-of-place, he said.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 6101 Cortez Road West, Bradenton.

An open house where people can view the proposed conceptual designs, as well as ask questions and provide comments to FDOT representatives, will begin at 5 p.m. A formal hearing will begin at 6 p.m. At the meeting, FDOT will accept oral and written comments about the potential plans for the bridge.

FDOT will accept written comments through Sept. 12.

FDOT, meanwhile, is moving forward with a proposal to improve traffic farther east on Cortez Road at the intersection of 119th Street West, which Key leaders and residents have identified as a seasonal bottleneck.

According to a statement from FDOT Traffic Safety Program Engineer Dave Wheeler, a short-term solution to improve the flow of traffic at the intersection is expected to be in place by the end of this year. It will be comprised of the following:

The eastbound traffic signal on Cortez Road (away from the barrier islands) will only be activated by pedestrians, meaning the signal will remain green unless a pedestrian is crossing.

FDOT will install a stop sign on the southern portion of 119th Street West.

The traffic signal for motorists heading west on Cortez Road (towards the barrier islands) will remain active.

The department’s eventual long-term solution for the intersection includes aligning the now offset north and south portions of 119th Street West by constructing a new road through the Florida Maritime Museum property.

Freiwald said the task force is pleased that FDOT is showing initiative in coming up with traffic solutions for the area.

“We’re happy FDOT really took this seriously and decided to do something,” Freiwald said. “We’re happy with the progress.”