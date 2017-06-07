 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 1 hour ago

Farewell, Ms. Marker!

Mote released the subadult loggerhead sea turtle off Lido Beach on June 5.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

On Monday, Mote Marine Laboratory released subadult loggerhead turtle Ms. Marker off Lido Beach. Ms. Marker was found floating on top of the water on April 14. Upon her rescue, Ms. Marker was lethargic and suffered neurological issues, which indicated that red tide algae toxins may have affected her. During her release, Ms. Marker was quick to head back into the water. Coincidentally, she made it home just in time for nesting season.

 

+Turtle Tracks

Week of May 28- June 3

                        2017        2016

Nests               107          91

False Crawls    94           96

 

Total as of June 3

                        2017         2016

Nests                 264           180

False Crawls    219             176

Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory 

