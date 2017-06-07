Farewell, Ms. Marker!

Mote released the subadult loggerhead sea turtle off Lido Beach on June 5.
On Monday, Mote Marine Laboratory released subadult loggerhead turtle Ms. Marker off Lido Beach. Ms. Marker was found floating on top of the water on April 14. Upon her rescue, Ms. Marker was lethargic and suffered neurological issues, which indicated that red tide algae toxins may have affected her. During her release, Ms. Marker was quick to head back into the water. Coincidentally, she made it home just in time for nesting season.
+Turtle Tracks
Week of May 28- June 3
2017 2016
Nests 107 91
False Crawls 94 96
Total as of June 3
2017 2016
Nests 264 180
False Crawls 219 176
Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory