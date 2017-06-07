Farewell, Ms. Marker!

On Monday, Mote Marine Laboratory released subadult loggerhead turtle Ms. Marker off Lido Beach. Ms. Marker was found floating on top of the water on April 14. Upon her rescue, Ms. Marker was lethargic and suffered neurological issues, which indicated that red tide algae toxins may have affected her. During her release, Ms. Marker was quick to head back into the water. Coincidentally, she made it home just in time for nesting season.

+Turtle Tracks

Week of May 28- June 3

2017 2016

Nests 107 91

False Crawls 94 96

Total as of June 3

2017 2016

Nests 264 180

False Crawls 219 176

Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory