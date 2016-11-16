 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 9 hours ago

The family that Turkey Trots together stays together

The Brenner family celebrated a birthday and family tradition all in one day.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Brenner family held their annual Turkey Trot a little early this year.

The family gathered Nov. 6 for their run and celebration of Maggie Brenner’s 80th birthday. The family jogged on Gulf of Mexico Drive between the 2300 block and the 4600 block. They have been running Turkey Trots since 2009, usually in the Philadelphia area. But because of Maggie’s special birthday, they changed the time and location. Their trot is open only to family members and spouses.

“If you’re not a Brenner or married to a Brenner, you don’t make it,” Dave Brenner said jokingly.

