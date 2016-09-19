Emergency crews respond to fire on Main Street

Main Street between Links Avenue and Washington Boulevard was closed today while emergency crews responded to a small fire on the roof of the Crisp Building on 1970 Main Street.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m. after crews received a call reporting smoke coming from the roof.

The Sarasota Observer is headquartered in the building.

Sarasota County Fire Department responded to calls reporting smoke on the roof of the Crisp Building at 1970 Main Street. Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said the fire was quickly extinguished.

The building was evacuated at approximately 11:45 a.m. Prior to being evacuated Sarasota Observer staff on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the building heard loud banging in the stair well of the building.

According to Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier, a faulty fan in a ventilation shaft on the roof of the building caused a small fire that was quickly extinguished.

People were allowed back in the building at approximately 12:30 p.m.