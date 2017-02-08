Embrace the aging process wit Florida Studio Theater's 'Older Than Dirt'

This week at the Florida Studio Theatre John C. Court Cabaret, the joint will be popping. Correction: There will be joints popping. And bones aching. And songs about bodily functions.

It’s all part of “Older Than Dirt,” the theater company’s final cabaret show of its winter season and the brainchild of Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins. Inspired by conversations with FST patrons over the last decade, the show is designed to address the ups and downs of getting older, unapologetically — and with humor.

William Selby

“People want to talk about aging,” says Hopkins. “It’s no small thing. A lot of these topics can be touchy and scary, but the older we get, the more we like to talk about them. And humor is the best way to do it. While writing, I would ask people, ‘Is this going too far?’ They would tell me, ‘No! Go farther!’”

Featuring songs such as “Age of Urology,” “The Cougar Boogie” and “Father Time,” the show tackles the joys and fears of getting older, including topics such as coming into your own and letting go of the need to impress others, as well as more sensitive material, such as checking into a retirement home and the end of life.

But through it all, it appeals to the fact that aging is one of the few universally shared experiences.

“This is us doing our part to share what aging is,” says Hopkins. “When you’re young, it’s easy to think it’s never going to happen to you — but you better hope it does! So it’s about embracing it, rather than being afraid of it.”

William Selby and Richie McCall

To walk the line between making fun of and what Hopkins calls “making fun with,” she, Richard Hopkins and the actors ran through the songs and jokes to vet which worked best, and which could potentially miss their mark.

It’s a process cast member Richie McCall especially enjoyed.

“As an actor, that’s the most exciting part for me,” he says. “I love figuring it all out. The other day, we ran through a song four different ways. It’s enlightening, and also revealing. Some of these topics are starting to hit closer to home. I feel more in touch with aging after this.”

Hopkins says regardless of age, the show has something for everyone.

“I hope people are entertained, and hopefully they can relate and laugh at what we all go through, but it’s about having fun. We’re all in this together. George Burns said you can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.”