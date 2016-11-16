Election night party keeps the mood light

Longboat Key resident Melvy Lewis hosted an election night watch party Nov. 8 at The Water Club.

While guests enjoyed dinner, they tuned in to various television stations to keep up as elections results poured in. To lighten the mood, guests were given fake boarding passes depending on their party affiliation. Those in favor of Donald Trump were given a ticket to Trump Tower in Moscow. Those who identify as Republican but did not favor Trump got a ticket to Texas, and those in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton received a ticket to Toronto.