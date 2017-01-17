Edmund Adams wins lifetime achievement award

Edmund Adams, a part-time Longboater, in October received a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award from the Cincinnati Bar Association. That was the third award of 2016 for Adams, who lives in the Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood in Cincinnati, the city’s oldest.

The award was given to Adams after 50 years of service as a lawyer, reflecting the highest principles and traditions of the legal profession, a news release said. In March 2016, he received the 2016 Professional Distinction Award from his alma mater, Elder High School. In May, he received the German-American Friendship Award from the Federal Republic of Germany.