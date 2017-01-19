East County woman charged with having sex with minors

A release by Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells Thursday stated an East County woman, Jaimie Ayer, has been arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

Jaimie Ayer

Ayer, 40, is suspected of having sex with the male victims, ages 16 and 17, on Dec. 23 and supplying them with alcohol during a party. Ayer was arrested Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office said there are three other potential victims and that charges are pending.

The Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.