East County weekend sports roundup: 05.30.17

Golf

John Ricci, Bob Archdale, Bob Gandy and Ron Hurley (+21, team quota points) won the four-man flight of the Men's Golf Association Best Buddy tournament at Palm Aire Country Club on May 27. Nick Stehle and Pete Minarich (+13) won the two-man flight.

At Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Memorial Day best ball event May 28, Bruce and Chris Windesheim, and Richard and Marilyn Popp (118) won first place in the Patriot Flight. Lou and Lud Reigel, and John and Christine Bonner (120) won the Remembrance Flight, and Robert and Helen Low, and Randy and Judy Marquardt (118) won the Freedom Flight.

Robert Amspoker and Doris Amspoker, and Terry Defibaugh and Terry Kees (106) won the Memorial Day Tournament at University Park Country Club May 29. The tournament was a 1-2-3 on 5-4-3 format.