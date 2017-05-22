East County weekend roundup: 05.22.17

Golf

Julien Millet hit a hole-in-one May 19 on the sixth hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links course. Millet used a 7-wood on the 157-yard hole.

Tom DeGregorio hit a hole-in-one May 11 on the 15th hole of the club's Kings Dunes course. DeGregorio used a 3-wood on the 160-yard hole.

Football

Lakewood Ranch lost 19-14 to Booker May 18 in its spring game. Rising senior running back Jay Turner had 131 yards and a touchdown. The Mustangs defense forced five Tornadoes turnovers.