East County weekend roundup: 01.16.17

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team had a big weekend, following up a 66-57 win over rival Braden River on Jan. 13 with a 1-64 win over Mariner on Jan. 14.

The Mustangs girls basketball team lost to Fort Myers 61-60 on Jan. 14.

Golf

The pairs of Brian and Debbie Briggs and Randy and Sally Holden tied for first place as gross winners of the Couples Club Championship at University Park Country Club on Jan. 15th, shooting a 78. The net winners were Werner Knoop and Barbara Romig, who shot a combined 60.

At Palm Aire Country Club's Pro Shop Buddy event on Jan. 14, the foursomes of James Introne, Rick Papineau, Fran Perdisatt and Daniel Santiago, and Sid Miner, James Pfrogner, David Hirst and Don Betts tied for first in the Palmer Flight at 19 under par. In the Nicklaus Fight, Todd Hallinger, John Brown, Bill Schulz and Marvin Pearlman took the prize, shooting 22 under par.

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch girls team beat Palmetto 8-0 on Jan. 13. It was coach Guy Virgilio's 300th career win.

The Out-of-Door Academy boys soccer team beat Calvary Christian 8-0 on Jan. 13.