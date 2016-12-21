East County Wednesday Roundup: 12.21.16

Football

Braden River running back Deshaun Fenwick received a scholarship offer from the University of Missouri on Wednesday, his second offer from a Southeastern Conference school (Ole Miss).

Golf

Gerry Banner and Juri Pill won the AB Flight of a Men's Golf Association best ball event at University Park Country Club on Wednesday, shooting a 63, and Michael Smith and Jim Kopnisky won the CD Flight, shooting 65.

Ann Marie Henry, Judy Colby, Olga Tefft and Sara Masciopinto won a Women's Golf Association 2 best balls of 4 event at Palm Aire Country Club on Tuesday, shooting a combined 126.

The foursomes of Elaine Kulbako, Candice Miller, Rita Craner and Barbara Romig, and Libby Edwards, Liz Greenawalt, Doris Amspoker and Lynn Pisani tied for first place in University Park's Women's Golf Association Beauty and the Beast event on Tuesday, shooting 54.